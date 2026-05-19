Russia-China friendship ‘not directed against anyone,’ Putin says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the relationship between Moscow and Beijing, stating that bilateral ties have reached an "unprecedented level" ahead of his official diplomatic visit to China. In a video address, Putin emphasized that the deeply rooted partnership is based on mutual trust and is "not directed against anyone."

Traveling at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he referred to as a "long-time good friend," Putin highlighted that regular high-level communication remains vital for advancing their strategic goals. The visit marks the 25th anniversary of the bilateral Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, a milestone Putin credited with helping build a comprehensive partnership focused on win-win cooperation, respectful dialogue, and mutual support for core interests like sovereignty and state unity, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Russian president also pointed to major economic milestones, noting that bilateral trade between the two nations has officially surpassed $200 billion. Furthermore, Putin revealed that financial settlements between the neighboring countries are now being conducted almost entirely using rubles and yuan, bypassing traditional Western financial networks.

Beyond defense, political, and economic alignment, Putin welcomed a mutual visa-free regime aimed at boosting business travel and tourism. He emphasized that Moscow deeply values Chinese history and culture and plans to use the upcoming summit to further deepen humanitarian and cultural exchanges between the two global powers.

News.Az