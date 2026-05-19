Russia announces three-day nuclear drills as tensions remain high

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Russia has announced that it will conduct three-day military drills involving its nuclear forces, according to official statements reported by Russian authorities.

The exercises are set to include elements of strategic missile training and other operations connected to the country’s nuclear-capable systems, as Moscow continues to highlight the readiness of its armed forces amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, News.Az reports, citing The Peninsula Qatar.

The drills come as Russia maintains its focus on strengthening its nuclear capabilities and testing the preparedness of its strategic forces, with previous exercises involving missile launches and coordinated operations across land, sea and air components. The announcement follows a series of similar military activities in recent months, reflecting Moscow’s continued emphasis on nuclear deterrence and military readiness.

News.Az