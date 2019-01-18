+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva received Uzeyir Hajibayli honorary medal, AzerTag reports.

The Union of Azerbaijani Composers made a decision to present the first edition of the honorary medal to Mehriban Aliyeva for her invaluable contribution to the preservation of, and bringing to future generations the rich heritage of great composer, founder of the contemporary Azerbaijani music art, prominent musician and scientist, publicist, playwright, teacher and public figure Uzeyir Hajibeyli who has had exceptional services in the development of the Azerbaijani culture.

News.Az

