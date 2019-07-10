President of MEDEF: Our goal is to develop business relations between France and Azerbaijan

President of MEDEF: Our goal is to develop business relations between France and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have come to Azerbaijan with a large delegation featuring heads of 60 French companies. The delegation includes representatives of not only the oil sector b

Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux mentioned that French companies express interest in exploring the main business directions that are important for Azerbaijan and getting acquainted with the ongoing reforms and development processes in the country in order to harness its full economic potential.

"As part of the visit, we have also met with President Ilham Aliyev and the head of state gently responded to our questions on various fields. During the meeting, we discussed various issues ranging from agricultural production to motor roads and digital technologies,” the President of MEDEF added.

News.Az

News.Az