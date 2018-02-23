President of Moldova to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Moldova Igor Dodon will participate in the 4th Global Baku Forum organized by the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and the International Center Nizami Ganjavi, which will be held on March 15-17.

As the press service of the State Committee told Oxu.Az, within the framework of the forum, Igor Dodon will adress the meeting to be held on the topic "Current and future situation in the Balkan region - a program of regional security issues or a new geopolitical chessboard?".

The 4th Global Baku Forum awaits the participation of the President of Albania, Ilira Meta, President of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic, member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic and other heads of state, Prime Ministers, Ministers, former heads of state and government - members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, known public and political figures.

In general, about 500 guests are expected to attend. Within the framework of the event, discussions will be held on such issues as peace and security in the Middle East region, the geopolitical situation in the Balkan region, the growing role of youth in public and political life in the modern period.

News.Az

