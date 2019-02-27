President of Montenegro to attend 7th Global Baku Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to take part in the 7th Global Baku Forum to be held on March 14-16.

The Montenegrin President will deliver a speech at the Forum and hold several meetings during his visit to the country, AzerTag reports.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), the forum will be attended by 450 guests from more than 70 countries. The theme of this year’s forum will be the "New Global Foreign Policy".

Presidents of Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, as well as heads of state and government of other countries are expected to participate in the 7th Global Baku Forum.

News.Az

News.Az