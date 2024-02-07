Yandex metrika counter

President of Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijani Leader

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the election.

“Congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on his decisive victory in Azerbaijan’s Presidential elections. Your leadership continues to inspire progress and stability. Pakistan looks forward to strengthening our enduring friendship and cooperation. Best wishes for your continued success!” Arif Alvi said in his post shared on X.


