President of Romania to pay visit to Azerbaijan

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on February 2-3, 2023, News.az reports, citing the press service of Romanian president.

The opening of the Ministerial Meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor is scheduled for the visit.

Talks on the agreement between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on the strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transport will be in the center of attention.

Romanian president also plans to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, transport, trade, investment, digitalization, agriculture, education and culture.

