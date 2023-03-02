President of Turkmenistan completes visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has ended his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Turkmenistan at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was seen off by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az