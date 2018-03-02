President signs order on development of plant-growing

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures in intensive development of plant growing.

APA reports Agrolizing OJSC and other juridical and physical persons are to provide 50% increase of upper limit of total amount of concession applied to each hectare of sowing areas of genetically unmodified plants and multiyear plantings, fivefold increase of upper limit of concessions applied to pesticides sale price, as well as provide funding of measures provided in the first part of this order through the state budget 2018 and consider the funds, which will be required in the next years, in the state budget every year.

