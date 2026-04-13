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Ireland announces emergency fuel relief to end nationwide protests

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Ireland announces emergency fuel relief to end nationwide protests
Pic: news.sky.com

Police in Dublin broke up a city centre blockade by fuel protesters during a late-night operation over the weekend.

Ireland's prime minister Micheal Martin has announced measures to ease the pressures of fast-rising fuel prices following major protests across the country, News.Az reports, citing News.Sky.

There will be further reductions of duties on fuel and a delay in a carbon tax increase, Mr Martin said, in a package costing about 505m euro (£440m) - on top of 250m euro (£218m) worth of measures announced almost three weeks ago.

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By Leyla Şirinova

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