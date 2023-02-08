President: Tofig Guliyev’s works truly represent our wealth

+ ↺ − 16 px

“His works truly represent our wealth. These works are immortal, they are being listened to this day and will be listened to for many years to come. Because underlying all these works are Tofig Guliyev's talent and, at the same time, his love for the people of Azerbaijan, for his native city Baku,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an unveiling ceremony of a statue of prominent composer Tofig Guliyev in Baku, News.az reports.

“Tofig Guliyev was very attached to his people, and his works about Azerbaijan and Baku are evidence of that. At the same time, those who knew him are very well aware that he was a very nice person and a wonderful intellectual in the true sense of the word. He was a prominent cultural figure and took his rightful place in history with his activities, his works and the role he played in the public life of Azerbaijan,” the head of state added.

