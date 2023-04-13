President: Transport connection between South Caucasus and Balkan regions can be useful for peoples living in our regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The transport connection between the South Caucasus and the Balkan regions can be useful for the peoples living in our regions,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović in Sarajevo, News.Az reports.

“All directions of cooperation in the field of transport should be thoroughly investigated. Azerbaijan has implemented and completed all the necessary infrastructure projects in its territory under the Middle Corridor project. At the same time, we are investing heavily in the establishment of transport infrastructure in other countries. Therefore, I think that the transport connection between the South Caucasus and the Balkan regions could be useful for the peoples living in our regions,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az