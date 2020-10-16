Presidential aide: Armenia must end occupation of Azerbaijani lands instead of engaging in provocations

With the instigation of the Armenian government, the Armenian lobby groups in European cities disrupt highways, cause difficulties for people, harm the economies and spread COVID-19, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on his Twitter page.

“Instead of engaging in such provocations Armenia must end the occupation of Azerbaijan's lands,” Hajiyev tweeted.

