Presidential aide: Azerbaijan capable of bringing additional dynamics to BRICS

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Azerbaijan is capable of bringing additional dynamics to BRICS.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Xinhua, News.Az reports.The presidential aide stressed that BRICS contributes to improving global governance and developing the international order in a more just direction.He stated that BRICS is an institution that promotes pluralism and the democratization of international relations."We believe that BRICS countries, committed to international law, the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, support mutually beneficial relations between states and prevent the monopolization of the political agenda by a single group of countries. This contributes to improving global governance and developing the international order in a more equitable direction," he said, adding that the world would be a better place if all countries respected the UN Charter.According to him, BRICS countries have enormous development potential."Each member state has its own comparative advantages, and they should be used for the benefit of all," said the Azerbaijani president's assistant.Hajiyev also emphasized that Azerbaijan's desire to join BRICS would be a logical continuation of the country's active and independent foreign policy.He explained that Azerbaijan is capable of bringing additional dynamics to BRICS, and membership would also reflect Azerbaijan's good relations with BRICS countries on a multilateral platform.Thanks to its strategic location, strong statehood, economic potential, and firm commitment to international law, Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to a multipolar world in close cooperation with other like-minded countries, Hajiyev concluded.

News.Az