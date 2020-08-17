Azerbaijani official: Armenia’s statement on Eastern Mediterranean ‘ridiculous’

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an interviw to local media outlets, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration commented on the accusations made the Armenian Foreign Ministry against Turkey.

News.Az presents the interview.

- Armenia’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the Eastern Mediterranean, making accusations against Turkey. We would like to hear your comments on this issue.

- Such stupid statements by Armenia, instead of eliminating the consequences of its aggressive policy, which poses a serious threat to peace and security in the region, once again testify to the fact that Yerevan’s real intention is to conceal its occupation policy and to make false accusations against other countries. This statement of Armenia, whose state emblem reflects territorial claims against Turkey and which has been keeping Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories under military occupation for almost 30 years, is ridiculous, as well as is an extreme limit of hypocrisy and an attempt to interfere in issues that do not concern it. I think that everyone should know their place and not go overboard.

Diplomacy is a serious area, and there is no room for insincere and irresponsible statements. With such a statement, Armenia first of all defames itself. I am sure that Armenia is not aware of the essence of the events taking place in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the only reason for its statement is that it refers to Turkey. The latest statements by the Armenian authorities regarding the Treaty of Sevres once again show that this country is not in a position to get rid of being a hostage of the past, to put aside unfounded hatred and learn to live with neighbors in peace.

- What would you say about Turkey's activities in the Eastern Mediterranean?

- First of all, I would like to emphasize that we highly appreciate the unprecedented support rendered to Azerbaijan by brotherly Turkey during Armenia’s latest military provocations in the direction of Tovuz district. We also praise the joint military exercises recently held in Azerbaijan, as well as the visit to our country by Turkey’s high-ranking military delegation headed by the defense minister. As President Ilham Aliyev stated during a meeting with the Turkish military delegation, there are no other countries in the world today as close and attached to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan. We always stand by each other, both in joyful and sad days. Azerbaijan unequivocally supports Turkey’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. I think Turkey protects its right, interests, and benefit in the region, in accordance with international law.

- What about Azerbaijan-Georgia bilateral relations?

- Azerbaijan and Georgia enjoy friendly relations and strategic partnership. Our ties are one of the most successful models of good neighborliness and can be an example for other countries. The territorial integrity of both countries has been violated, and they support each other's territorial integrity.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are active participants of giant energy and transport projects successfully implemented in the region and beyond. We expect that Southern Gas Corridor will be commissioned until the end of the year. Azerbaijani companies are major taxpayers in Georgia. Our companies have a number of new proposals for further development of economic cooperation.

A constructive dialogue based on trust has been established between the authorities of Azerbaijan and Georgia. We can openly discuss any issues. We highly appreciate the fact that Georgia did not allow weapons shipment to Armenia through its territory. Both Azerbaijani and Georgian governments are determined to further deepening of the relations.

News.Az