Presidential aide highlights key role of transport corridors in boosting Azerbaijan’s transit potential

Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, highlighted the key role of transport corridors in boosting Azerbaijan's transit potential and creating valuable business opportunities.

Speaking at the "Customs-Business Forum 2024: Dialogue" event, Movsumov emphasized that the Middle Corridor has notably reduced the freight shipping transit time from China to Europe to just 8-10 days, News.Az reports, citing local media. Movsumov also pointed out that the simplification of customs procedures and the removal of bureaucratic barriers have created more favorable conditions for both local and foreign investors.He noted that Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover has more than doubled over the past five years, now reaching $52 billion.

