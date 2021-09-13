Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev meets Iranian ambassador (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

"Thanks Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi for paying visit to us. We have had indeed fruitful discussions on the issues on our bilateral agenda and reviewed ways forward," he wrote.

It should be noted that Seyyed Abbas Mousavi also made a Twitter post regarding the meeting: "Pleased to meet with H.E. Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We discussed the latest developments of our bilateral ties and issues of common concern and interest."

News.Az