Presidential aide urges Armenia to erase territorial claims to Azerbaijan from Constitution

During the ongoing 12th Global Baku Forum, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, addressed the press, revealing that around 400 representatives from various sectors are participating in the event.

Hajiyev emphasized Azerbaijan's stance in shaping new realities in the South Caucasus, highlighting the country’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He also discussed the issue of peace between Baku and Yerevan, stressing that Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijan would not be forgotten. "The issue of the draft peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia was proposed by Azerbaijan," Hajiyev said. "Territorial claims to Azerbaijan should be removed from the Constitution of Armenia. This has already happened in practice. Amendments were made to the Constitution of the Republic of Ireland with regard to Northern Ireland."

Hajiyev also addressed the ongoing trials in Baku for individuals accused of committing crimes against humanity. "A trial of persons accused of committing crimes against humanity is taking place in Baku. Armenia is today conducting a senseless propaganda campaign against that court," he stated. "The persons tried in that court are accountable to the law. It is unacceptable to call them prisoners and hostages."

News.Az