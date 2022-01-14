Presidents of Azerbaijan, Ukraine hold expanded meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a working visit to Ukraine, and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy are having a meeting in an expanded format.

Zelenskyy said he had a wonderful and very meaningful conversation with the Azerbaijani leader.

The Ukrainian president thanked President Aliyev for supporting Ukraine, its sovereignty and the joint projects between the two countries.

“Today we went over several issues: energy, infrastructure, transport, military-technical cooperation and many others. I think that the issue of agro-industrial complex is the most important issue, because today food security is no less important than security in medicine or energy security and independence, which are a priority in the world,” Zelenskyy added.

President Aliyev, in turn, emphasized that Ukraine and Azerbaijan have been successfully cooperating with each other for many years.

“We also defend each other's interests on international platforms. Mutual support and protection of each other's territorial integrity is evidence of the high level of our cooperation. Today, along with political dialogue, we have a very broad economic agenda. We have discussed this agenda in detail, item by item,” he said.

“I am delighted that there is already a revival in the economic sphere, although the pandemic is still going on. But if we look at the growth of our turnover, we can see that there are positive trends. The issues and projects we are discussing today will, I am sure, further deepen our economic cooperation. Traditionally, we have cooperation in the energy sector, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, SOCAR has been operating in Ukraine for many years and wants to expand its activities. The transport, agriculture and tourism sectors also have great prospects,” the Azerbaijani president added.

The sides discussed the issues related to cooperation in the economic sphere, including in agriculture, transport, energy and food security.

