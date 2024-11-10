Presidents of Azerbaijan, Zimbabwe hail effective cooperation within int'l organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 10, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to the President of Zimbabwe for attending COP29, News.Az reports.Stressing the significance of the visit at this level in bilateral relations, President Ilham Aliyev stated that there are great opportunities to establish strong cooperation between Azerbaijan and Zimbabwe.The head of state noted that the visit of the President of Zimbabwe to Azerbaijan created an excellent opportunity to discuss the prospects for the bilateral agenda.Expressing his gratitude for the kind words, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa expressed his satisfaction with the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev.He congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election, describing it as a demonstration of the people's trust in the President.The meeting highlighted the strong political relations between the two countries, emphasized the importance of strengthening the mechanism for political consultations, and noted the role the economic aspect could play in the development of cooperation. The two leaders hailed effective cooperation within the framework of the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international organizations.They acknowledged that developing countries are vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and discussed cooperation in this area, as well as in the field of renewable energy.During the conversation, the Presidents emphasized the importance of establishing a working group to develop cooperation in agriculture, education, and other areas, as well as organizing reciprocal visits of delegations.

News.Az