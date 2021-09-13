Price of gas in Europe exceeds $760 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas in Europe exceeded $760 per 1,000 cubic meters on Monday, according to the ICE exchange.

Thus, the price of the October futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $760.4 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 61.32 euro per MWh.

Earlier on Monday, the price of natural gas in Europe has already exceeded $730, $740, and $750 per 1,000 cubic meters.

