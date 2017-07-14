Price of gasoline Aİ-92 increased in Azerbaijan - OFFICIAL
14 Jul 2017
At the next meeting of the Tariff (Price) Council, the retail price for a liter of gasoline Aİ-92 was reviewed upon the request of the SOCAR and relevant regula
According to the Tariff council the retail price for a liter of gasoline Aİ-92 is set at 90 kopecks, increasing by 20 kopecks for a liter.
New tariff will enter into force from July 15, 2017.
