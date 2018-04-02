Price of precious metals increases in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prices for the main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 7.0295 manats to 2260.337 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on March 30.

The cost of silver increased by 0.1057 manats to 27.931 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 10.7015 manats to 1595.2035 manats and the cost of palladium - by 7.259 manats to 1628.0985 manats in the country.

