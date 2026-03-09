Russia ships 488 tons of grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan

On March 9, 2026, Russia sent 488 tons of grain to Armenia, transported through Azerbaijani territory in seven railcars.

To date, over 21,000 tons of Russian grain have been delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan, using a total of 302 railcars, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Alongside the grain, 610 tons of fertilisers were transported on the same route, carried in nine railcars.

For context, the previous shipment through Azerbaijan took place on February 4, when eight railcars carrying 560 tons of Russian grain were dispatched to Armenia.

