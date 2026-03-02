Armenian PM offers condolences to Iran over Khamenei’s death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other Iranian officials in joint US-Israeli strikes on the country.

“We are following developments around Iran with great concern. Please accept my condolences in connection with the casualties among the leadership and citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pashinyan said in a message to Pezeshkian, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“We will always remember the personal role of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ali Khamenei, in advancing Armenia–Iran relations,” he added.

The Armenian prime minister also expressed hope for the swift establishment of peace and stability in the Middle East, wishing Pezeshkian patience and the people of Iran peace and resilience.

News.Az