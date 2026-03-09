Books that explain the geopolitics of the South Caucasus

The South Caucasus is small on the map. Yet it carries weight far beyond its size. Three countries, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, sit between larger powers. Russia to the north. Turkiye to the west. Iran to the south. The Caspian Sea to the east. Energy routes cross the region. Empires have crossed it too.

The population of the South Caucasus is around 17–18 million people combined. Azerbaijan has about 10 million. Georgia around 3.7 million. Armenia is close to 3 million. These numbers may seem modest. But the pipelines that run through the region move billions of dollars’ worth of oil and gas each year. The Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline alone can transport up to 1 million barrels of oil per day. Geography matters. So does history, News.Az reports.

If you want to understand the geopolitics of the South Caucasus, books are a good place to start. Below is a structured guide to key works that explain the region’s conflicts, alliances, and shifting balance of power.

Understanding the regional chessboard

Black Garden by Thomas de Waal

This is often the first recommendation. And for good reason.

“Black Garden” focuses on the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It explains how a dispute that began in the late Soviet period turned into full-scale war in the early 1990s. More than 30,000 people were killed in that first war. Around one million were displaced.

The book does not shout. It listens. It draws on interviews from both sides. It also shows how Moscow’s weakening control in the late 1980s opened space for nationalist movements. When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, frozen tensions melted into violence.

This book is essential because the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shaped everything that followed — ceasefires, arms races, diplomacy, and the 2020 war that again changed borders.

The Caucasus: An introduction by Thomas de Waal

If “Black Garden” is focused and intense, this book is broader.

It covers Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia together. It moved from the 19th-century Russian Empire to the Soviet period and into independence. It explains why identity politics runs deep. Why language laws matter. Why history is never just history.

One useful feature is its clarity. The South Caucasus can feel complicated. Multiple wars. Several breakaway territories. External powers involved. Yet this book keeps the structure simple. It maps the terrain — political, ethnic, and economic.

It also shows how unresolved conflicts have slowed development. According to World Bank data, regional trade integration remains lower than in many other post-Soviet regions. Borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Armenia and Turkiye, have been closed for decades. That shapes economic opportunity.

Energy, pipelines, and power politics

Pipeline Politics by Aubrey K. McFaul

Energy is central to South Caucasus geopolitics.

This book examines the politics behind oil and gas pipelines, especially those connecting the Caspian basin to global markets. Azerbaijan’s oil exports transformed its economy. In the 2000s, high energy prices led to rapid GDP growth. In some years, Azerbaijan’s GDP growth exceeded 20%. That is extraordinary.

But pipelines are not just economic tools. They are political instruments. The Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor reduced Europe’s reliance on Russian energy, at least slightly. That matters in times of tension between Russia and the West.

“Pipeline Politics” shows how decisions about routes — through Georgia rather than Armenia, for example — reflect alliances and exclusions. Infrastructure becomes strategy. Steel and concrete carry geopolitical messages.

Russia’s shadow and regional security

Russia, the Caucasus and Central Asia edited by Rajat Ganguly

No discussion of the South Caucasus can ignore Russia.

This edited volume looks at Moscow’s security interests. After the Soviet collapse, Russia did not simply leave the region. It maintained military bases. It mediated conflicts. Sometimes it intervened directly.

The 2008 war between Russia and Georgia changed the regional order. After five days of fighting, Russia recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states. Most of the world did not. Georgia considers them occupied territories.

This book helps readers understand why Russia sees the Caucasus as a buffer zone. NATO expansion. Energy transit routes. Islamist movements in the North Caucasus. All these factors influence Kremlin policy.

Security in the South Caucasus is layered. Local disputes. Regional rivalries. Global competition. The book connects these levels.

National identity and state building

Armenia: Portraits of Survival and Hope by Gayane Novikyan

Geopolitics is not only about armies and pipelines. It is also about identity.

This book focuses on Armenia. It explores how a small, landlocked state navigates difficult surroundings. Closed borders with Turkiye and Azerbaijan. Heavy economic dependence on Russia. A large diaspora — estimated at over 7 million people worldwide, more than double Armenia’s population.

State survival requires choices. Armenia joined the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union in 2015. At the same time, it has sought closer ties with the European Union. Balancing acts are common in the region.

By looking at culture, memory, and society, this book shows that geopolitics operates at the human level. Decisions in Yerevan reflect both security fears and historical trauma.

Georgia: In the Mountains of Poetry by Peter Nasmyth

Georgia often presents itself as European. Its constitution even states the goal of Euro-Atlantic integration.

This book mixes travel writing with political analysis. It explains how Georgia’s identity has been shaped by empire, religion, and landscape. The Rose Revolution of 2003 marked a turning point. Reforms followed. Corruption levels fell significantly in the following decade, according to Transparency International indices.

But reforms came with tensions. Relations with Russia deteriorated. The 2008 war left scars.

Nasmyth’s narrative style is unusual. It is not a standard textbook. Yet it captures something statistics cannot: the emotional dimension of geopolitics.

The South Caucasus in global context

Small Nations and Great Powers by Svante E. Cornell

This book places the South Caucasus within a wider strategic frame.

Cornell argues that small states can matter greatly when they sit at crossroads. The region connects Europe and Asia. It borders the Middle East. It touches the Black Sea and the Caspian.

The author analyzes how the United States, Russia, Turkiye, and Iran pursue their interests there. Sometimes these interests overlap. Sometimes they clash.

For example, Turkiye has strengthened ties with Azerbaijan, especially after the 2020 war. Iran, meanwhile, worries about shifting borders near its northern frontier. The European Union seeks stable energy supplies. Each external actor adds another layer.

This book is analytical. Structured. Dense in parts. But it gives readers tools to think strategically.

Why these books matter

The South Caucasus is often described as a “frozen conflict zone.” That phrase is misleading. Conflicts are not frozen. They simmer. They erupt. The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war lasted 44 days and resulted in thousands of casualties. In 2023, control over the region shifted again, leading to a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Events move quickly. Books can't predict everything. Yet they provide context.

They explain why borders are contested. Why alliances shift. Why external powers compete. Without context, news headlines feel chaotic. With context, patterns emerge.

They explain why borders are contested. Why alliances shift. Why external powers compete. Without context, news headlines feel chaotic. With context, patterns emerge.

Final thoughts

The geopolitics of the South Caucasus is complex but not impossible to understand. Start with history. Add energy politics. Include security dynamics. Do not ignore culture.

Read slowly. Compare arguments. Notice statistics. Question assumptions.

Seventeen million people live in a region that sits between empires. Their states are young. Their histories are old. Their future remains uncertain.

Books help us see beyond the latest ceasefire or summit meeting. They remind us that geopolitics is not abstract. It is lived, negotiated, and sometimes fought over — in mountains, in cities, along pipelines, and across borders.

And in the South Caucasus, every map tells more than one story.

