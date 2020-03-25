Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prince Charles has tested positive for the new coronavirus infection, Clarence House confirmed, Sputnik reported.

The Prince of Wales, who is 71, has been displaying mild symptoms but "remains in good health", a spokesman added.

He also said that the Duchess of Cornwall had also been tested but does not have the virus.

The Guardian says that in accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now in self-isolation at home in Scotland. According to the paper, the tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire.

