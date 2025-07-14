Prince Harry and King Charles could reunite in September following ‘Peace Summit’ between aides

+ ↺ − 16 px

After years of tension and estrangement, Prince Harry and King Charles may finally meet face-to-face for the first time in 18 months, as hopes rise for a reconciliation following a recent “peace summit” between their aides.

Representatives from both camps reportedly met last week to explore a potential path toward repairing the fractured royal relationship. The talks involved Tobyn Andreae, Director of Communications for the King and Queen, as well as Sussex team members Meredith Maines and Liam Maguire. Both the monarch and his son reportedly gave their blessing for the discussions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The possible meeting is expected to take place in September when Prince Harry returns to the UK for the annual WellChild Awards in London, a charity he has supported for 17 years. The event may offer an opportunity for a private conversation between father and son.

The royal relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry has remained deeply strained since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties and relocated to California in 2020, a move popularly known as "Megxit." In the years since, the couple have launched several public criticisms of the royal family, further exacerbating tensions.

Nonetheless, Harry did return to the UK earlier this year to visit King Charles after the monarch’s cancer diagnosis was announced in February, showing that personal concerns may still override royal rifts.

While hopes of a full reconciliation remain uncertain, the recent meeting between aides and Harry’s planned return to the UK offer a glimmer of hope that the royal family might take steps toward healing longstanding wounds.

News.Az