Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal their royal baby boy's name

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed the name they’ve chosen for their baby boy.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Friday, People Royals reports. “The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

Louis, which means “renowned warrior” in French, is likely a tribute to Prince Philip, whose grandfather was Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg. Louis is also part of Prince William’s full name of William Arthur Philip Louis and Prince George’s full name of George Alexander Louis. The name holds great meaning to William’s own father, Prince Charles, whose beloved great-uncle and mentor, Earl Louis Mountbatten, was assassinated by the IRA in 1979.

The royal baby’s middle names of Charles and Arthur also hold special meaning. Charles, of course, is in honor of the baby boy’s grandfather, Prince Charles. And the name Arthur is a family tradition. Both dad William and grandfather Charles have it as a middle name. Arthur was also the name of Queen Victoria’s third son (and seventh child) and was said to be her favorite child.

The name Arthur, which means “bear” in Celtic, is also rooted in mythology. King Arthur is a legendary figure who was head of the kingdom Camelot and the Knights of the Round Table in medieval times.

While Will and Kate waited four days before revealing their new baby’s name, that didn’t keep British oddsmakers from making predictions (Albert and Arthur were early favorites). William also teased his son’s name as he left the hospital. “You’ll find out soon enough,” he said with a smile.

And eagle-eyed fans even spotted a suspicious web page on the royal family’s official website with a URL containing the name Prince Albert — one of the top predictions.

The name Louis comes as a surprise as it was trailing behind in 10th place among oddsmakers. “Prince Louis has caught both bookies and punters by surprise,” Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said. “With it being one of Prince George’s middle names fans didn’t see it as an obvious front runner for Kate and Will’s second son.”

News.Az

News.Az