Princess Diana’s 1991 time capsule opened

In 1991, Princess Diana buried a time capsule at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, filled with items reflecting the pop culture of the early 1990s. NBC News reports that the capsule has now been opened, revealing its surprising contents.

Among the items uncovered were a Kylie Minogue CD, an early pocket TV, a solar-powered calculator, and a copy of The Times newspaper. These selections were chosen through a competition on the British children’s TV show Blue Peter, which invited viewers to pick eight objects they felt represented life in the 1990s, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The capsule was originally intended to remain sealed for a couple of centuries. However, the hospital’s ongoing demolition of older buildings to make way for a new children’s cancer center accelerated its opening. Staff members born in 1991—or already working at the hospital that year—helped with the capsule’s removal.

Princess Diana attends the sealing of a time capsule at a children's hospital in London in March 1991. Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children

This discovery adds to the ongoing fascination with Princess Diana’s life. Earlier this year, her younger brother, Charles Spencer, shared a previously unseen black-and-white photo of the siblings at their childhood home, Park House in Sandringham. The image shows Diana and Charles proudly displaying their swimming badges, awarded sparingly by their instructor, Mrs. Lansdowne.

Items from a 1991 time capsule at a children's hospital in London include this Kylie Minogue CD. — Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children

Spencer also recently shared festive glimpses of Christmas decorations at Althorp House, the Spencer family’s ancestral home and Diana’s childhood residence, keeping fans connected to the princess’s enduring legacy.

