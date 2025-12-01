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Time Capsule
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Scientists have recovered the oldest known ice ever found, preserved for around six million years, in a discovery that is being described as a unique “time capsule” of Earth’s prehistoric climate history. The ice provides an unprecedented opportunity to study atmospheric and environmental conditions from a period far earlier than previously available records.22 May 2026-16:44
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Excavations at La Cotte de St Brelade on the island of Jersey have revealed that a site famous for its medieval associations actually sits atop one of the most significant Neanderthal sites in Europe.21 Apr 2026-17:33
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In 1991, Princess Diana buried a time capsule at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, filled with items reflecting the pop culture of the early 1990s. NBC News reports that the capsule has now been opened, revealing its surprising contents.01 Sep 2025-12:15
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