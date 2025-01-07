News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Region
Prisoner cuts out his tongue in Armenia
07 Jan 2025 10:25
07 Jan 2025 10:28
1015282
Region
Share
https://news.az/news/prisoner-cuts-out-his-tongue-in-armenia
Copied
Johovurd
+
↺
−
16
px
A prisoner in Armenia's Armavir province has cut off his tongue,
News.az
reports citing
Johovurd
newspaper.
The reason for his action is unknown.
It is believed that the step is related to the criminal case against him.
News.Az
prisoner
Armenia
Armavir province
tongue
Similar news
Region
Armenia to take over Russian-guarded Akhurik checkpoint on Turkish border
A decision has already been made to transfer control of the checkpoint to Armenia, and a flagpole has been installed to ...
Region
Iran internet blackout continues for over 100 hours
National connectivity remains at roughly 1% of normal levels, the London-based monitoring group informed, indicating a n...
Region
Irakli Garibashvili sentenced to five years in prison
Former Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has been sentenced to five years in prison and fined GEL 1 million, f...
Region
Iran summons Western ambassadors over protest support
During the meeting, Iranian officials presented the envoys with video footage they said showed violent acts by protester...
Region
Turkish, Uzbek FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan and Saidov discussed bilateral relations and regional developments,...
Region
Azerbaijan continues fuel shipments to Armenia via Georgia
Earlier this month, on January 9, shipments from Balajari included 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel f...
Latest News
11 killed, 3 injured in Bolivia family minibus crash
Philippines' Mayon Volcano spews 100-meter-high lava fountain -
VIDEO
Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude strikes Azerbaijan’s Bilasuvar
Armenia to take over Russian-guarded Akhurik checkpoint on Turkish border
US urges citizens to leave Iran amid escalating protests
Azerbaijani military holds tactical exercise to boost combat readiness
Sri Lanka seeks IMF target revisions after cyclone damage
Iran internet blackout continues for over 100 hours
Canada arrests suspect in largest gold heist at Toronto airport
Alibaba’s Qwen tops open-source AI downloads with 700M
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31