Prisoner cuts out his tongue in Armenia

Johovurd

A prisoner in Armenia's Armavir province has cut off his tongue, News.az reports citing Johovurd newspaper.

The reason for his action is unknown.

It is believed that the step is related to the criminal case against him.

