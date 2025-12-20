Prithviraj mourns Malayalam cinema legend Sreenivasan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran paid an emotional tribute to legendary actor, screenwriter, and director Sreenivasan, remembering him as one of the finest creative minds Malayalam cinema has ever produced.

“One of the greatest screenwriters, directors, and actors of all time. Thank you for making us laugh and think. Rest in peace, legend,” Prithviraj wrote on social media, expressing his condolences, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sreenivasan had been undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness and was on his way for dialysis on Saturday morning when his health condition worsened near Thrippunithura. His wife Vimala was with him at the time. He passed away, bringing an end to an extraordinary 48-year-long film career.

Widely admired for his unique ability to portray the struggles of ordinary people with humor and sharp social insight, Sreenivasan left behind an unforgettable body of work. Films such as Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu, TP Gopalakrishnan MA, Sandesham, Vadakkunokkiyantram, and Thalayana Manthram remain timeless classics for Malayali audiences.

Sreenivasan won the Kerala State Film Award five times. He also received National Film Awards for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala and Vadakkunokkiyantram—films he wrote, directed, and acted in—cementing his legacy as a multifaceted artist.

