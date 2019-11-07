Private arrested on suspicion of bullying serviceman into committing suicide

+ ↺ − 16 px

A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of Private Erik Harutyunyan, a soldier who died in an apparent suicide on November 4.

The suspect is a conscripted Private.

Authorities were treating the incident as incitement of suicide, Armenpress reports.

The suspect is arrested on suspicion of violating the Code of Conduct in the Armed Forces (Article 359 of the Criminal Code) and Insulting a Member of the Armed Forces (Article 360 of the Criminal Code). The suspect faces up to three years in prison if found guilty.

News.Az

News.Az