Pro-Israel activist criticizes Tucker Carlson for aligning with Qatar and Iran

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, founder of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN), has criticized conservative commentator Tucker Carlson following his recent interview with Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

She alleges that Carlson's actions indicate a troubling shift toward antisemitic sentiments and alignment with nations known for controversial stances on Israel.

In the interview, Sheikh Mohammed warned that an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities could severely contaminate the Gulf's water supply, affecting countries like Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait. He emphasized that such an event would leave the Gulf with "no water, no fish, nothing... no life," urging for diplomatic solutions over military actions.

Cardoza-Moore expressed alarm over Carlson's platforming of these views, suggesting that his recent actions may be influenced by Qatari interests. She questioned whether Carlson has "sold his soul to the Muslim Brotherhood" and accused him of aligning with Qatar, a nation she described as "one of the world’s biggest sponsors of Islamist terrorism."

