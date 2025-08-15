Pro-Ukrainian protest erupts in Anchorage on eve of Trump-Putin summit - VIDEO

Pro-Ukrainian demonstrations in Anchorage, Alaska on Aug. 14, 2025 ahead of a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin the next day. (Ostap Yarysh/X)

Pro-Ukrainian demonstrators gathered in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 14, a day before U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in the city.

“Happening right now: A big pro-Ukrainian rally in Anchorage ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting,” journalist Ostap Yarysh posted on X, sharing images from the scene. Protesters carried signs reading “Ukraine and Alaska — Russian never again,” “Putin won’t stop at Ukraine,” and “Alaska stands with Ukraine,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The summit comes as Washington pushes to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. Trump has said diplomacy is his preferred approach but warned he is prepared to increase economic pressure on Moscow if necessary.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador to the U.S. Alexander Darchiev arrived in Alaska on Aug. 15, Russian state media reported. Putin, meanwhile, visited Magadan in Russia’s Far East earlier in the day before heading to Alaska.

If the meeting proves productive, Trump has indicated he may pursue a trilateral summit with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

News.Az