Pro-Western alliance takes power in Romania

Romania's pro-European political factions have formed an unusual coalition in response to the gains made by far-right nationalists in the country's recent election, News.az reports citing foreign media .

A number of parties will merge in an attempt to counter far-right outsider Calin Georgescu, following his unexpected first-round victory on Dec. 1. His independent status and nationalist rhetoric helped him to lead the polls with over two million votes.Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the runoff vote, due to take place on Dec. 8, following allegations of Russian interference to secure Georgescu's win-a first in the country's history.The coalition will include the reform-oriented Save Romania Union (USR), which led the polls, the center-right National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Romania's largest, and the ethnic Hungarian party UDMR. A statement from the new coalition said the parties would potentially support a "common pro-European candidate."

