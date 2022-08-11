Process of normalization with Armenia continues, some steps have been taken: Çavuşoğlu

"The process of normalization with Armenia continues, some steps have been taken," said Mevlud Çavuşoğlu, Turkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs, News.az reports.

"This continues in the form of coordination with Azerbaijan, they are a little worried about it in Armenia, but we are a transparent country. Although the normalization process is bilateral, each of us needs to take steps for the stability of the entire South Caucasus," he said.

Çavuşoğlu called on Armenia not to deviate in this matter and to be sincere: "We are sincere, we see that Azerbaijan is also sincere."

