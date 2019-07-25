Production of cars in Azerbaijan increases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Goods worth 129.1 million manats were manufactured in the field of production of machinery and equipment, cars and other vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers during the first half of 2019, Trend reports.

Compared with the same period of last year, the production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers increased by 83.6 percent, while the production of machinery and equipment by 10 percent, and of other vehicles by 1.8 percent.

In the first half of 2019, 747 tractors and 1,112 passenger cars were produced in the country.

