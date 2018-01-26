Properties of several ministries transferred to balance of Food Safety Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures on providing of activity of Food Safety Agency.

APA reports that state property containing labs, including administrative buildings in which they are situated, and material and technical bases, have been transferred to the balance of the Food Safety Agency relevantly from the balance of Ministries of Economy, Agriculture and Health.

Cabinet of Ministers is to take measures to provide transfer of state property provided in the order to the Agency, provide allocation of funds considered for building labs to the Agency, and transfer of number of staffs and funds considered in the state budget for 2018 from Ministries to the Agency.

The Ministries will continue to use these labs in accordance with the law until completion of the first part of the order.

