Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan visits Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 14, a delegation from Azerbaijan, headed by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, visited Doha, Qatar.

During the visit, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev attended the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award ceremony, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, other Qatari officials, as well as the UN representatives, and delegations from different countries.

During the trip, The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General hold bilateral meetings with several officials, namely Ali bin Fetais Al Marri, Chairman of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Center (ROLACC), Alexander Zuev, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations.

Adish Mammadov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Qatar, was present at the meetings.

Kamran Aliyev then visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in Doha, meeting with the embassy staff.

The Azerbaijani delegation also expected to participate at the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption (the UN Anti-Corruption Conference).

News.Az