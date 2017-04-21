Protest staged outside government building in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds of people working in trade fairs in Yerevan gathered outside the government building demanding permission for working in the old regime, news.am reports.

The protesters said that tax inspectors are carrying out terror against them, demanding report on sold goods. They noted that inspectors had created an atmosphere of fear in fairs.

The protesters are demanding a meeting with the country’s prime minister.

News.Az

