Protester: It's already nighttime, number of people growing – News.Az reports from site (VIDEO)

The founder of Re-Azerbaijan, Adnan Huseyn, who is participating in the ongoing protests near Shusha, close to the temporary deployment area of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, sent a video from protests to News.Az.

Protester says it's already nighttime, and the number of people growing: "More and more people come and join the protests. We still haven't heard or seen General Volkov."

News.Az