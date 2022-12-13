Yandex metrika counter

Protester: It's already nighttime, number of people growing – News.Az reports from site (VIDEO)

The founder of Re-Azerbaijan, Adnan Huseyn, who is participating in the ongoing protests near Shusha, close to the temporary deployment area of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, sent a video from protests to News.Az.

Protester says it's already nighttime, and the number of people growing: "More and more people come and join the protests. We still haven't heard or seen General Volkov."


