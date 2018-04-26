Protesters in Yerevan nominate Pashinyan for post of prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian popular movement has nominated opposition protest leader Nikol Pashinyan for the post of prime minister at an anti-government demonstration in Yerevan yesterday.

"We expect that all parliamentary factions will nominate a single candidate, elected by the people," spokesman for Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party Ruben Rubinyan said.

Thousands of opposition protest leader Nikol Pashinyan’s supporters resumed protests across the Armenian capital Yerevan morning after negotiations he was to hold with the ruling Republican Party were canceled. , ARKA recalls.

The opposition says after making prime minister Serzh Sargsyan to step down their next goal is to elect a popular prime minister and make the ruling Republican Party that has the majority in the parliament, cede power.

News.Az

