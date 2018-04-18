Protesters reach Baghramyan Avenue, they are met by rows of riot police

Supporters of “My Step” initiative have reached Baghramyan Avenue where barbed wire has been removed, news.am reports.

However, they were met by large numbers of police forces deployed to the street. The rows of riot police are holding shields and are armed with truncheons.

“My Step” leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan called on his supporters to welcome police and told they are not going to stay at Baghramyan Avenue and go back.

News.Az

