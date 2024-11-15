Protesters storm Abkhazia’s parliament over controversial Russian investment deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, protesters breached the premises of Abkhazia’s parliament in Sukhumi, voicing strong opposition to a contentious investment agreement with Russia.

Scores of demonstrators gathered in Sukhumi as lawmakers gathered to consider ratifying the controversial Russian-Abkhazian investment agreement, with activists arguing the deal would enable Russians to buy newly built complexes in the region, effectively undermining local control, News.Az reports, citing The Moscow Times.Protesters hurled stones and sticks at security forces, while a vehicle rammed through the parliament’s metal fence. A fire engine was brought outside the building to block the crowd from entering.Law enforcement deployed tear gas, and gunfire was reported at the scene, according to media reports.Amid the escalating unrest, Abkhazia’s parliament postponed the session where the agreement was set for ratification, media reported.Abkhazia’s Interior Minister and head of state security went to speak to the crowd of protesters to describe the situation, TASS later reported.The controversial treaty has been championed by Abkhazia’s Russia-backed leader, Aslan Bzhaniya, who has spent the past two years advocating for the so-called “apartments bill.” It seeks to lift the region’s ban on foreign ownership of residential property, allowing Russians to purchase real estate on the Black Sea coast.

