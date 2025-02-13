Protests erupt at Beirut Airport road over Iranian plane ban

The demonstrators set fire to tires, creating roadblocks, while tensions rose during clashes with Lebanese military personnel who attempted to clear the route, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Protesters are demanding that the Iranian flight be allowed to land at the airport like any other flight. They argue that the Lebanese authorities' decision followed Israeli accusations of Iran and Hezbollah using civilian flights to smuggle money for weapons purchases.

Videos circulating on social media showed Lebanese passengers stranded at Tehran’s airport after Beirut refused to allow the Iranian flight, operated by Mahan Air, to land, despite prior authorization being granted.

The situation has sparked widespread anger and confusion among the Lebanese public, with calls for urgent government action. Reports suggest the Lebanese government may send a national carrier flight to Tehran to bring the passengers home.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed that the refusal was part of efforts to prevent weapon smuggling to Hezbollah, vowing that Israel would not allow such activities.

Since October 2024, the Lebanese army has been overseeing aircraft operations at the airport, including takeoffs, landings, and inspections, in an attempt to prevent any violations that Israel might use as a justification to disrupt aviation.

Lebanese politicians, particularly those opposed to Hezbollah, have long accused the group of controlling vital facilities, including the airport, for weapon and money smuggling from Iran.

Under the ceasefire agreement that took effect in November 2024 between Israel and Lebanon, the Lebanese government has been granted authority over all crossings in the country, including regulating arms imports.