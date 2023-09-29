Protocol signed at Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A protocol was signed at the 3rd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum in Nakhchivan.

The protocol was signed by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, News.Az reports.

The protocol affirms the commitment of the parties to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of renewable energy and develop the industry.

One of the key goals of this protocol is the export of renewable energy to Türkiye, which will help strengthen energy ties between the countries and reduce the negative environmental impact.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.

News.Az