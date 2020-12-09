PSG-Basaksehir match suspended amid alleged racism

+ ↺ − 16 px

UEFA Champions League match between France's Paris Saint-Germain and Turkey's Medipol Basaksehir late Tuesday was paused after an alleged racist remark targeting the Turkish club's technical staff, according to Anadolu Agency.

In the 17th minute of the match at Parc des Princes, Basaksehir assistant manager Pierre Webo from Cameroon argued with the referee of the match about a position.

But the fourth official warned the referee to sent him off. Webo claimed that he faced a racist remark from the 4th official. The Turkish team went to the dressing room to protest the official.

Following the incident, Basaksehir's chairman Goksel Gumusdag said that the Turkish team will not return from dressing room if 4th official stays on the pitch amid alleged racist remarks against Webo.

Gumusdag added that the fourth official was discharged from his duty for Wednesday's game.

Many Turkish clubs, Turkey's Football Federation, also Paris Saint Germain retweeted and showed support for Basaksehir's "No To Racism" tweet, protesting the incident.

Basaksehir football club said players refuse to play in PSG game amid racist remarks by 4th official against assistant manager Webo.

Basaksehir's CEO Mustafa Erogut said the match will resume on Wednesday evening, all four officials of the game will be changed.

News.Az